Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.31. 139,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.