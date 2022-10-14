Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. 189,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

