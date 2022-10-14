Comcast Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Comcast in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

CMCSA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

