Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

