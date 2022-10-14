Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $6.18 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Duke Energy makes up about 4.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

