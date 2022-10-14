Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 9,609 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 256,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,271,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

