Comparing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Battalion Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.69 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -4.73

ZaZa Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.11%.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

