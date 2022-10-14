COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 7,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

