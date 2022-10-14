Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.04. 64,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,821. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

