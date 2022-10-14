Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.28. 132,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

