CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Down 18.5%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).
