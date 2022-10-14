Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CHCI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
