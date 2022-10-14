Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHCI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.