Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

CRK opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Insider Activity

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 239,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

