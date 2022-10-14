Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,114. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

