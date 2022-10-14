Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CLR opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

