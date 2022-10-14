Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,660 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $6,655,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,061,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Up 8.4 %

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Articles

