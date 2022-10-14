Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FA. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the first quarter worth $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at $5,921,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

FA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

