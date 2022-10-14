Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.23. 40,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,613. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

