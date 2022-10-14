Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 90.0% during the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.