Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 43,869 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,869 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000. Shell accounts for about 1.8% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

