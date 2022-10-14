Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 0.69% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.