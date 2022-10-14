Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $363,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

