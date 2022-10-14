Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,725,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.