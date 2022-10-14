Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coupang by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Coupang by 1,323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Coupang by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,703,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

