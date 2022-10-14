Covenant (COVN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,032.00

Covenant (COVN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $138.85 million and $6,032.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00013189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,064,961 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

