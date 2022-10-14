Cowen Trims Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Target Price to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

INFY stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

