CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.