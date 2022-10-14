CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.