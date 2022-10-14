Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Lowered to $430.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $430.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $17.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.91. 1,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,726. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $421.64 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.73 and a 200 day moving average of $533.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.71 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

