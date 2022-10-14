Credit Suisse Group Cuts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $140.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.