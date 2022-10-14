Credit Suisse Group Trims Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Target Price to CHF 367

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.83.

Sika Price Performance

Sika stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

