Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 26,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,000,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,544.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,674 shares of company stock worth $8,383,532. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $21,811,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

