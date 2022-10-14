Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $171.20

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.20 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 172.10 ($2.08), with a volume of 1075254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.20 ($2.23).
CRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).
The stock has a market cap of £482.75 million and a PE ratio of -931.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 227.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
