Critical Comparison: Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81% Adient 6.00% -2.41% -0.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Adient $13.68 billion 0.21 $1.11 billion $8.28 3.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quanergy Systems and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 1 4 3 0 2.25

Adient has a consensus target price of $39.14, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

Summary

Adient beats Quanergy Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

