Critical Survey: Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) & Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Rockwell Medical and Vanda Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $61.93 million 0.18 -$32.67 million N/A N/A Vanda Pharmaceuticals $268.68 million 2.10 $33.15 million $0.20 49.80

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rockwell Medical and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rockwell Medical currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 583.76%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -43.33% -395.64% -56.23% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 4.18% 2.19% 1.84%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Rockwell Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores. It also manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, and RenalPure and SteriLyte powder bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubing, fistula needles, dialyzers, drugs, specialized component kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. The company's dialysis concentrate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. It is also developing other therapeutic product candidates for the treatment of hospitalized patients with acute heart failure; and home infusion therapy that allows patients to receive intravenous medications at home. Its target customers include medium and small sized dialysis chains and independent dialysis centers. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wixom, Michigan.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, autism spectrum, and delayed sleep phase disorder; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as BPO-27 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera; and VHX-896, the active metabolite of iloperidone. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

