Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 317 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

