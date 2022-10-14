Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 365 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.74 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average of $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

