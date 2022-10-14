Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,433,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.24.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

