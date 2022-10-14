Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.24.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

