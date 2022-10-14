Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as low as $5.12. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

