CSFB Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.08. 178,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,972. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

