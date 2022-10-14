CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.42.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 519,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in CSX by 36.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.