CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 897.6% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUBXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.