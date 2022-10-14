CyberDragon Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $842,864.00 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $842,864.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

