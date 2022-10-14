DA Davidson Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

HOG stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $49,865,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $9,758,000. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $11,032,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

