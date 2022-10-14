Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.49 billion and approximately $481.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.39 or 0.27619848 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010787 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,491,083,571 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.