Daniels&Tansey LLP Buys 50,554 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110,307 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

