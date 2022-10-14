Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $180.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

