Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.70. 162,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

