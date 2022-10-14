Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

