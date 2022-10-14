Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.